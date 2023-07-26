Every Superhero (And Villain) Power In Secret Invasion's Super Skrull Cocktail

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion."

Well, that just happened. The season (and, in all likelihood, series) finale of Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" was a scant 38 minutes including the "previously on..." recap and credits, but the blur of events included a fight between two Super Skrulls imbued with the superpowers of Captain Marvel, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos, and Thanos' goons from "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." That might sound like an epic battle, but it was pretty short-lived and mostly just left us with a lot of questions about how DNA works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Gravik puts into motion a plan for President Ritson to nuke New Skrullos and all of the Skrulls and captive humans residing there, Nick Fury tries to head things off by bringing Gravik the MacGuffin Harvest. This is a single vial containing a cocktail of DNA from the following superheroes: Captain Marvel, Ghost, Captain America, Mantis, Drax, Korg, Hulk, Valkyrie, Thor, Gamora, Flora Colossus (aka Groot), and the Winter Soldier.

Since plenty of bad guy blood has also been spilled on Earth, the Harvest also includes DNA from some major villains. There's a sample from Thanos himself, along with the Black Order: Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian, and Ebony Maw. Then there's DNA from Thanos' armies, the Chitauri (who attacked during the Battle of New York) and the Outriders (the creatures under Thanos' thrall in "Infinity War" and "Endgame"). Finally, there's DNA from a Frost Beast (an indigenous species of Jotunheim, brought to Earth during "Thor: The Dark World") and from Abomination, who was most recently seen in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."