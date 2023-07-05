A New Villain Has Entered The MCU, With A Little Help From Iron Man 3

Trust nobody except this spoiler warning tag, as the following article discusses events from the latest episode of "Secret Invasion."

While Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) raced against the clock to prevent the onset of World War 3 throughout the third episode of "Secret Invasion" (check out my recap of the hour here), Kingsley Ben-Adir's villainous Skrull Gravik was busy setting his sights even higher. What could possibly be more important to his agenda to take over the world than kickstarting a nuclear holocaust? Well, it has to do with putting the "super" in "Super Skrulls."

We previously wrote about the various bits of evidence provided in the last episode that pointed towards Gravik's rebellious Skrulls taking certain abilities from characters featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years past and grafting them onto themselves. Emilia Clarke's G'iah discovered this secret plan on her own, snooping around a computer terminal and seeing DNA collected from creatures such as the Frost Beast, Cull Obsidian, and even Groot. But one other key element ended up manifesting for all of us to see in episode 3, titled "Betrayal." When an exceptionally angry Talos meets with Gravik to parley over the fate of his daughter G'iah, Talos is pushed too far and ends up stabbing his foe in the hand with a knife. Gravik, cool and calm as ever, simply (and painfully) slides his hand out from under the sharp weapon and watches in quiet amusement as it heals itself — with a telltale reddish glow that's surely familiar to anyone who's watched "Iron Man 3."

Yes, it appears Gravik has injected himself with a version of the Extremis virus, introduced in Shane Black's 2013 "Iron Man" threequel. The implications of this development hint at much greater things to come.