On Secret Invasion Episode 3, Everyone's Their Own Worst Enemy

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" episode 3.

The last time Nick Fury trusted someone? It cost him an eye. So, naturally, the man is now on a mission to rebuild bridges and make some long overdue apologies ... to mixed results.

"Secret Invasion" episode 3, titled "Betrayed," is as much about the past as it is the future. Although we open on new Skrull recruit Beto (Samuel Adewunmi) prepping for his latest operation under the villainous Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), with second-in-command Pagon (Killian Scott) illustrating that they both joined the Skrull resistance not through "fear of the past, [but] faith in our future," the episode kicks off in earnest with a flashback to 1998. The de-aged Samuel L. Jackson wanders into a nondescript New York City bar and comes face-to-face with a Skrull agent by the name of Varra (Charlayne Woodard) — the same one who once introduced Fury to a young Gravik in the first place, as seen early in last week's episode.

Of course, it takes only a little gap-filling ourselves to realize that this flirty exchange (she even manages to wring a smile out of young Fury!) was only a prelude to the reveal that she would eventually become his shapeshifting wife (now going by the name Priscilla). And, in the present, he has some 'splaining to do.

See, not only did Fury abandon Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Gravik during his sojourn in Earth orbit, but he also left behind a wife on two separate occasions — once in the Blip, and again when he joined up with SABER post-"Avengers: Endgame." Unsurprisingly, it's his voluntary disappearance that causes the most amount of friction between the pair. For a character and an entire relationship that we had no idea about until the concluding moments of episode 2, it's almost startling to see how Priscilla causes Fury to slip seamlessly into the role of the aggrieved husband who has absolutely no interest in explaining himself to her. In fact, it's her loyalty that he questions when he asks if she's contacted Gravik at all in the time he's been gone. And, as it turns out, that little line may have some huge ramifications to come.