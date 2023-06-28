Secret Invasion References Memorable And Not-So-Memorable MCU Creatures To Set Up Its Latest Twist

When G'iah stealthily looks at some computer files that she's not supposed to, she discovers a list of creatures that include Groot and Cull Obsidian. Obviously, Groot is everyone's favorite tree-based alien, and it would seem that he left a bit of his DNA on Earth at some point during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" or "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel Studios

If you don't recognize the name Cull Obsidian, aka Black Dwarf, he's one of the members of the Black Order, the four children of Thanos. Cull Obsidian lost his arm when it was cut off by a magic portal in a battle with Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Wong, and Spider-Man on Earth in "Infinity War."

Marvel Studios

Also on the list is Extremis, the nanotechnology created by Aldrich Killian in "Iron Man 3." In the sequel, the Extremis tech allowed a person to heal wounds, including the entire regrowth of limbs, and it gave them super strength and an exothermic ability.

Those are all obvious references, but there's also a deep cut for those keeping track of all the MCU's dangling threads. Another item on the list that G'iah sees is a Frost Beast from Jotunheim, the world of the Frost Giants. If you don't recall that creature, we saw one in "Thor: The Dark World" sent by Jotunheim's leader Laufey to kill Thor, Loki, Sif, and the Warriors Three. Thor dispatched that one, but during "The Dark World" climax, the portals of the Convergence opened by Malekith resulted in a Frost Beast being brought to London and left behind when all the action was finished. There was even a post-credits scene that showed the creature still trouncing around London.

So why is Gravik keeping track of all this DNA? The answer may lie within the "Secret Invasion" trailer and Marvel Comics.