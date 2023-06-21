Secret Invasion's Most Shocking Moment (So Far) Raises The Stakes For The MCU

This post contains major spoilers for "Secret Invasion" episode 1.

She tried to warn him. In the first episode of "Secret Invasion," there's a scene where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sits across from Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) at a tavern chessboard. "Traditionally, we tell the truth in our chess games," Hill says, forcing Fury to admit that he had a crisis of faith that followed him up to the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station even after he abandoned Earth. Worried about his indecisiveness in both their game and the shapeshifting Skrull conspiracy that's unfolding, Hill laments, "The Fury I knew was always three steps ahead." She then warns him, "You're not ready for this, Fury. There's a very real threat out there. You were never the same after the Blip."

"Check your footing," she adds. "Otherwise, someone's gonna get hurt." About eight streaming minutes later, someone does get hurt: Hill herself. Again, she tried to warn him. To Hill and other "Secret Invasion" characters, like Fury's old MI6 contact Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), Fury is a shadow of his former self. It leaves him ill-prepared to deal with the rogue Skrull, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), as he carries out a terrorist bombing in Russia, then takes Fury's appearance just long enough to get the drop on Hill, shooting her and leaving her dead in Fury's arms.

It's a sad end for the character, who Smulders played for over a decade since she entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in "The Avengers" in 2012. But while she was a steady fixture of the MCU — Smulders was part of six movies and three TV series — Hill died as she lived, playing second fiddle to Nick Fury.