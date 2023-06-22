How Long Has [SPOILER REDACTED] Been A Skrull In The MCU? An Investigation

This post contains massive spoilers for "Secret Invasion" episode 1.

With "Secret Invasion," one of the biggest storylines in the history of Marvel Comics has finally been adapted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On one hand, it's kinda weird that one of the most epic superhero crossovers ever — the comics featured the Illuminati, comprised of the likes of Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, and Professor X — is being done as a television series on Disney+. But on the other hand, it's rather appropriate that a tale of espionage plays out in a serialized fashion, à la classic shows like "24," "Alias," and "Mission: Impossible."

All spy stories are about subterfuge, so it's extremely common for characters to betray each other, and reveal that they're working for the so-called "bad guys." Marvel's "Secret Invasion" is no exception — it begins with a pretty major twist that calls a lot of MCU history into serious question.

Everett K. Ross, the CIA agent played by Martin Freeman in "Captain America: Civil War," "Black Panther," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is seemingly revealed to be a Skrull in "Secret Invasion" episode 1. After killing a fellow agent who has uncovered a Skrull conspiracy, Ross then dies in the midst of his getaway while being pursued by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

And while the rest of the first episode is more about setting the stage for future events than questioning the past, it got our gears turning. We just gotta know. Was Ross always a Skrull, is someone pretending to be Ross in "Secret Invasion" while his human counterpart is busy elsewhere, or was he a real CIA agent who was replaced at some point after we met him in the MCU?