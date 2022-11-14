Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals A Surprising MCU Connection For Everett Ross

Major spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a story about grief and loss, high stakes, and the discovery that not every society on earth lives on land. It looks at the effects of colonization and of vibranium envy on the world stage. It also gives us a little bit of backstory about a certain CIA agent and his romantic connections. This is your last chance to turn back before the news is revealed.

Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), a friend of Wakanda and a CIA and Joint Counter Terrorist Centre agent, is back in the new film as a source of information about who exactly created the machine that allowed the American government to search under the water for vibranium. Ross, of course, owes his life to Wakanda, and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), who saved him from certain death after a battle. He was close to T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and is willing to help if they can keep his involvement a secret.

The Wakandans do so, but they're not the only players in the game of superheroes. A certain woman has been recruiting some of the less moral of the bunch to start a team. Yes, we're talking about Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), aka Val, but don't call her that.