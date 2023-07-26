Secret Invasion Finale: Marvel's Most Underwhelming Series Ends With A Whimper

This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "Secret Invasion."

That's ... it?

In retrospect, I'm not sure there was really any other way a show as underhyped and underwhelming as "Secret Invasion" would come to a conclusion, despite common sense and comic books telling us that this story really should've amounted to much, much more than what we ultimately got. From the beginning, Marvel's latest Disney+ offering came with the implicit promise of paranoia thriller trappings, political intrigue, and all the potential in the world to take the classic sci-fi concept of enemies hiding among us in plain sight and put a superhero spin on it. But the forgettable series we received instead only served as a reminder that, much like Nick Fury himself, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has clearly lost a step since blasting right past its most logical stopping point, "Avengers: Endgame," and forging ahead in perpetuity with nary a break.

Maybe "Secret Invasion" should've taken a hint from its own main character. As much as Samuel L. Jackson has consistently brought it throughout his sporadic appearances in the MCU and relished the opportunity to give Fury much more of an inner life than he's ever received in the movies, the show began by shining a spotlight on how washed-up and irrelevant the former SHIELD director now was in a world that had moved beyond him. That's easily the most compelling material the legendary actor has had to work with in this franchise since 2008, but to what end? After weeks of building up some sort of dramatic, game-changing conclusion, the finale breezes through its main storyline (the 38-minute runtime, the last five minutes of which are the ending credits, ranks among the shortest episodes of the entire season) with a series of anticlimactic denouements. And given how shockingly little Fury actually factors into the episode, I'm not entirely sure what point this series was trying to make about him.

What we're left with is, unfortunately, a bizarrely sedate and painfully by-the-numbers finale that ends with hardly even a whimper.