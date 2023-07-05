The Clue That Confirms [REDACTED] Is A Skrull In Secret Invasion

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion."

It's hard to know who to trust these days — and if you're Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), you don't trust anyone. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director does have a tight circle of friends and allies, but in "Secret Invasion" they're rapidly vanishing — either through death or replacement with Skrull doppelgangers. In episode 3, "Betrayed," Fury demonstrates that he's gotten pretty good at Skrull-spotting, and in doing so clues the audience into the fact that someone else isn't who they appear to be.

While infiltrating the home of top-ranking military official Bob Fairbanks (David Bark-Jones), Fury checks in with his old Skrull buddy Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) over the radio, who replies, "Sorry, Nick, I was busy kicking Bob's arse. Second floor. Last door down the hall." When Fury arrives through said door, however, he has a gun to the head of Fairbanks' son, and finds "Bob" with Talos in a similar situation.

How did Fury know that he was heading into a trap? "Nobody calls me Nick, Bob," he explains.

As we've previously seen in "Secret Invasion," there are typically two steps involved when Skrulls replace someone. First, they transform themselves into a perfect copy of the person, and then they place them into a machine that raids their mind so that the Skrull can take that as well. The doppelganger will have all of the knowledge and memories of the person they're impersonating, making them very hard to detect. In this scene, however, "Bob" hasn't had a chance to steal Talos' mind, so he doesn't know that Talos never calls his old friend "Nick." (It also sounds like Mendelsohn is deliberately doing a bad version of his real Australian accent).

So, where else have we heard Fury addressed as "Nick" recently?