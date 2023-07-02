Yep, That Big Secret Invasion Twist Seems Permanent

It's hard to think of any death as permanent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or anywhere else in a superhero franchise these days) because the multiverse means that any actor could play an alternate version of themselves at any time. We could certainly see a different universe's version of Maria Hill at some point. That's the obvious theory. We could also see a Skrull impersonate her as Soren (Sharon Blynn) did in "Far From Home." There is also one way that the Maria Hill we saw die in the attack could be a Skrull, but it's a strange one.

In the comics, Skrulls can't copy the abilities of superpowered people. Well, most of them. One character named Kl'rt in the comics undergoes a process that allows him to shapeshift into superheroes with all their abilities, making him a Super Skrull. Later characters became Super Skrulls as well. We don't know if we'll see one of these in "Secret Invasion" and what their powers would be in the show, but we certainly could. Gravik is doing something in the trailer with a large device, and many bodies in a room are clearly going through some sort of procedure. We also see Gravik twisting his body into shapes in the same trailer.

It's possible that, if we do get a Super Skrull(s) in this series, one of their powers in the MCU could be retaining their shifted form after death. It might explain how she didn't turn back into a Skrull when "Maria Hill" died, and if that's the case, the real Maria Hill might still be out there.

"Secret Invasion" is streaming on Disney+.