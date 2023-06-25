The MCU's Skrulls Have A Lot To Learn From Their Comic Book Counterparts

The following post contains spoilers for the first episode of "Secret Invasion."

In 2019's "Captain Marvel," the Marvel Cinematic Universe was introduced to the Skrulls, a reptilian humanoid species that can shapeshift into anyone they like. Though comic book fans were expecting the Skrulls to be the villains and the Kree, another alien race, to be the heroes, it all got flipped on its head. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), one of the main Skrulls, was merely trying to reunite his family and look for another home for his persecuted species. By the time we get to the post-credits scene in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Talos and his wife Soren (Sharon Blynn) are impersonating Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). It's not nefarious. They're allowing him to do other things up on a space station.

The Skrulls are back in the new Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," but they're not all on the side of good this time around. A splinter group led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adair) is trying to take over Earth for the Skrulls. Can Nick Fury stop them in time?

We're learning a lot more about the MCU version of the Skrulls in the series, but how do they compare to their comic-book counterparts? What abilities do they have in each iteration? Did a certain moment(s) in the trailer give us a glimpse of a Super Skrull? Let's do a dive.