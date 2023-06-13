Everything You Need To Remember To Watch Marvel's Secret Invasion

After years of coaching wayward superheroes, it's finally time for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to step into the spotlight. That's not a comfortable place for a man who doesn't trust anyone and loves keeping his secrets secret.

The six-episode Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" is primarily a sequel to "Captain Marvel," though it also leads on from the post-credits scene for "Spider-Man: Far From Home." The show focuses on Fury's relationship with an alien race known as the Skrulls, who have the ability to shapeshift (also known as "simming") into the form of anyone from any species. This ability is particularly useful to the Skrulls, since their modus operandi is secretly infiltrating planets and hiding out there.

Why do they need to secretly invade? Because the Skrulls' planet, Skrullos, was destroyed in a great galactic war with the Kree, a race of blue-skinned aliens first encountered by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." That movie featured a Kree villain, Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) — a religious zealot who was still pretty bitter about the Kree Empire making peace with the Nova Empire and bringing an end to the war. But now that the war is over and Ronan himself has been blasted into lots of little pieces by the Guardians, the Skrulls are free to find a new planet to settle on without having to worry about any Accusers hunting them down.

In fact, it's been almost 30 years since Nick Fury first promised to help his Skrull friend, General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), find a new home for his people. He still hasn't managed it (the planetary real estate market is tough), so radical Skrull faction leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has taken matters into his own hands and set his sights on the ideal home: Earth.