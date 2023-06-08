Marvel's Secret Invasion Viral Marketing Reveals 5 Minutes Of The TV Series
Have you had that feeling lately that things feel a little off? That certain public figures can't quite be trusted? That major geopolitical events are spinning out of control and could end up spelling doom? In our hellscape of a universe, we call that "Tuesday." In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that can only mean one thing: a global conspiracy involving beings who hide in plain sight.
Like "Terminator" and its title villains, "Star Trek" and the changelings, or Mystique in "X-Men," the superhero studio has its own take on shapeshifters who are up to no good: the Skrulls. First introduced in "Captain Marvel" as a race of refugees looking for a new home, they've now come under suspicion as entities who may or may not be behind an invasion (some might call it a secret one) at the highest levels in the upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion."
Wisely leaning into the paranoid conspiracy thriller element of it all, Marvel has recently set up a viral marketing website called "TheInvasionHasBegun.com" that can only be accessed by a mysterious password. Luckily, the official Marvel Twitter account has spent the last several hours tweeting out (and quickly deleting) snapshots of a Pepe Silvia-like bulletin board filled with photos and tantalizing clues, with certain letters highlighted. The sleuthing Marvel fans out there quickly gathered this hodgepodge of evidence together and realized the random letters formed what sure seems like the password: RSD3PX5N7S. Simply enter that in the prompt after navigating to the site and presto, you've unlocked a special look at an entire clip from the premiere of "Secret Invasion," followed by an extended teaser for the series.
Check out the details below!
Marvel reveals a new Secret Invasion clip
Unfortunately, Marvel hasn't yet made the full clip available through official channels, though we'll be sure to update if and when that happens. But those who clicked through to the viral marketing website and inputted the password were treated to an extended scene taking place in Moscow, Russia.
We follow Martin Freeman's Agent Everett Ross, the CIA agent who's previously factored into the plots of "Captain America: Civil War," "Black Panther," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as he links up with a most disheveled Agent Prescod (played by "Game of Thrones" alum Richard Dormer, who was cast as Beric Dondarrion in the HBO series) in some secret hideout. Rambling on about how different wars engulfing Earth are simply too coordinated to be a coincidence, the conspiracy theorist finally lets Ross in on exactly what he thinks is going on: a Skrull invasion.
It takes a little while for Ross to become convinced by such a wild-eyed theory, but Prescod's only trace of physical evidence proving any of this finally seems to change Ross's mind and persuades him to contact SHIELD head honcho Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) ... until Prescod attacks Ross instead. Because obviously he could be a Skrull, for all he knows. Spooky!
Yes, this clip and the brief trailer that follows are relying on some pretty well-worn sci-fi tropes, but the "Secret Invasion" footage at least gives us another taste of the tone of the series. As opposed to, say, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," this truly seems to be leaning into the conspiracy thriller genre for all its worth, giving reason to hope that this could be more worthwhile than some of Marvel's recent disappointments.
"Secret Invasion" will invade a Disney+ account near you on June 21, 2023.