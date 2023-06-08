Marvel's Secret Invasion Viral Marketing Reveals 5 Minutes Of The TV Series

Have you had that feeling lately that things feel a little off? That certain public figures can't quite be trusted? That major geopolitical events are spinning out of control and could end up spelling doom? In our hellscape of a universe, we call that "Tuesday." In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that can only mean one thing: a global conspiracy involving beings who hide in plain sight.

Like "Terminator" and its title villains, "Star Trek" and the changelings, or Mystique in "X-Men," the superhero studio has its own take on shapeshifters who are up to no good: the Skrulls. First introduced in "Captain Marvel" as a race of refugees looking for a new home, they've now come under suspicion as entities who may or may not be behind an invasion (some might call it a secret one) at the highest levels in the upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion."

Wisely leaning into the paranoid conspiracy thriller element of it all, Marvel has recently set up a viral marketing website called "TheInvasionHasBegun.com" that can only be accessed by a mysterious password. Luckily, the official Marvel Twitter account has spent the last several hours tweeting out (and quickly deleting) snapshots of a Pepe Silvia-like bulletin board filled with photos and tantalizing clues, with certain letters highlighted. The sleuthing Marvel fans out there quickly gathered this hodgepodge of evidence together and realized the random letters formed what sure seems like the password: RSD3PX5N7S. Simply enter that in the prompt after navigating to the site and presto, you've unlocked a special look at an entire clip from the premiere of "Secret Invasion," followed by an extended teaser for the series.

Check out the details below!