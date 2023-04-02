Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury Returns For 'One Last Fight'

After many months of waiting, Marvel Studios has finally dropped a new trailer for "Secret Invasion." Starring the legendary Samuel L. Jackson as super-spy Nick Fury, the upcoming Disney+ original miniseries delves into an underground conspiracy unlike any the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen before.

When he learns that a radical group of Skrulls has been secretly infiltrating Earth's society, the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. is determined to stop them by any means necessary. But with their shape-shifting abilities, these operatives could be hiding in plain sight, disguising themselves as crossing guards, doctors, government officials, or even Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Since our first look at the show from "Mr. Robot" creator Kyle Bradstreet dropped at last year's D23 Expo, there hasn't been a ton of talk "Secret Invasion." A few theories have surfaced about what exactly could be going on, and stars like Emilia Clarke have briefly discussed the project. But this fresh look adds a few more layers to the mystery.