Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury Returns For 'One Last Fight'
After many months of waiting, Marvel Studios has finally dropped a new trailer for "Secret Invasion." Starring the legendary Samuel L. Jackson as super-spy Nick Fury, the upcoming Disney+ original miniseries delves into an underground conspiracy unlike any the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen before.
When he learns that a radical group of Skrulls has been secretly infiltrating Earth's society, the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. is determined to stop them by any means necessary. But with their shape-shifting abilities, these operatives could be hiding in plain sight, disguising themselves as crossing guards, doctors, government officials, or even Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Since our first look at the show from "Mr. Robot" creator Kyle Bradstreet dropped at last year's D23 Expo, there hasn't been a ton of talk "Secret Invasion." A few theories have surfaced about what exactly could be going on, and stars like Emilia Clarke have briefly discussed the project. But this fresh look adds a few more layers to the mystery.
Watch the new trailer for Secret Invasion
Nick Fury isn't someone that trusts a lot of people. But now that a renegade regiment of aliens that can alter their appearance at will are on the loose, he can't even trust his closest allies. Still, as we can see in the latest preview for the highly anticipated Phase 5 series, he will be joined by familiar faces such as his "Captain Marvel" co-star Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Fury's right-hand woman Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes AKA War Machine (before he breaks away for his own adventure in "Armor Wars") in the hopes that they can put a stop to this threat to their home planet.
In addition to Clarke, the six-episode event will also see a number of other new additions to the MCU, including Dermot Mulroney, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.
As we get closer to the series premiere of this adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu's epic 2008 Marvel Comics crossover, I'm sure that even more twists and turns are in store for our heroes in this intense paranoia-fueled thriller. But hopefully, we get the answers that we're looking for when "Secret Invasion" arrives: June 21, 2023, on Disney+.