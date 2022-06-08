Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Annoyed That Nick Fury Wasn't In Captain America: Civil War

After "The Avengers," which Jackson starred in as Fury, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued with solo stories for its heroes, with the exception of "Captain America: Civil War." The movie pits Tony Stark's Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) against Steve Rogers' Captain America (Chris Evans), with the rest of the Avengers and their cohorts following suit. Jackson felt left out, because for the first time the superheroes were fighting one another and not some extraterrestrial, intergalactic menace:

"That was the thing about the Avengers movies, they all had different personalities and they were able to blossom once we got through the initial film. The initial film was to introduce these people to who they are and these are the things they can do. Now, this is how they interact and they're not all nice. And I fussed at them, I still fuss at them, about 'Civil War' because I'm like, 'How could the kids fight and Nick Fury not show up?' Like, 'What's going on here? Everybody go to your room.' But they didn't need me for that. They did, but they didn't."

Markus said that Fury was the "parent figure" for the Avengers, explaining that "Civil War" was the chance to "See if the kids can be who they're supposed to be without that governing voice." It turns out that they really needed Nick Fury there to keep them from fighting each other, but that might have been a less interesting movie. After all, there's no hangar fight if Papa Fury just sends everyone to their rooms.

