Samuel L. Jackson Teases A Young Nick Fury In Secret Invasion Image
Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" may be getting some flashback scenes. Back in "Captain Marvel," we learned all about the Skrulls, not that comic book fans didn't already know about them — these shape-shifting aliens are the bad guys in the comics, and that makes sense. Impersonating someone else by wearing their appearance is ripe for abuse. The version we saw in "Captain Marvel," however, were the good guys, fleeing the treacherous Kree.
Now they're coming back in "Secret Invasion," and in the show, we're going to see a young Nick Fury. At least that's what we think. Samuel L. Jackson posted a pic of himself in a Nick Fury shirt on Instagram with the caption, "Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. Old School Fury Day, gotta find the Groove!"
Now this likely means we're going to get a younger version of Fury in a flashback, though it could also be a scene where a Skrull copies his old appearance for another story purpose. Probably the flashback though. If you recall, in "Captain Marvel," Fury got a swipe from a cat who was not a cat but a Flerken in the film, and that's how the eye patch became a part of his whole look. Either way, "Old School Fury Day" means it's from the past in one way or another.
Mother Flerken!
If you recall, we saw Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) in the post-credits scene in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," impersonating Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). They were doing it for Fury though, who was in space, so it's all good. That's a useful little trick, having a shapeshifter take your place at work, with no one the wiser. In the show, it's going to be hard to determine who's who in the MCU when anyone could be anyone else. Whether or not the Skrulls remain good guys, people finding out what they can do is certainly going to cause a lot of distrust.
The series stars Jackson, Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Colman, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Kyle Bradstreet ("Mr. Robot") will serve as showrunner with Jonathan Schwartz co-executive producing with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. It will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2022.
Fun fact: Jaimie Alexander who plays Lady Sif in the MCU and who will appear in the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder" commented on Jackson's post with some high five emojis.
She's not listed in the "Secret Invasion" cast, and might just be supporting her fellow MCU actor, but it's fun to speculate on whether or not she'll appear in the show.