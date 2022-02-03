Samuel L. Jackson Teases A Young Nick Fury In Secret Invasion Image

Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" may be getting some flashback scenes. Back in "Captain Marvel," we learned all about the Skrulls, not that comic book fans didn't already know about them — these shape-shifting aliens are the bad guys in the comics, and that makes sense. Impersonating someone else by wearing their appearance is ripe for abuse. The version we saw in "Captain Marvel," however, were the good guys, fleeing the treacherous Kree.

Now they're coming back in "Secret Invasion," and in the show, we're going to see a young Nick Fury. At least that's what we think. Samuel L. Jackson posted a pic of himself in a Nick Fury shirt on Instagram with the caption, "Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. Old School Fury Day, gotta find the Groove!"

Now this likely means we're going to get a younger version of Fury in a flashback, though it could also be a scene where a Skrull copies his old appearance for another story purpose. Probably the flashback though. If you recall, in "Captain Marvel," Fury got a swipe from a cat who was not a cat but a Flerken in the film, and that's how the eye patch became a part of his whole look. Either way, "Old School Fury Day" means it's from the past in one way or another.