Secret Invasion First Look: Nick Fury And The Skrulls Play Spy Games

Nick Fury's vacation in space is about to end, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to contend with an invasion of rogue Skrulls. The Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" takes its name from a comic book miniseries and crossover event that involves "a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

"Captain Marvel" first introduced Skrulls into the MCU, and while it did play on their villainous comics history, it ultimately portrayed them in a more positive light, as space refugees from the nefarious Kree. Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) showed up again in the "Spider-Man: Far from Home" post-credits scene, where it was revealed that they had been on Earth impersonating Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smoulders) all throughout the movie. However, they were doing it at Fury's behest while he vacationed on a holographic beach in space.

"Secret Invasion" has the potential to explore the paranoia of an MCU where anyone can be a rogue Skrull and no one can be trusted. Disney+ Day has given us our first look at the series, and you can see it below.