Marvel's Secret Invasion Has Begun Production

Jackson, who has played Nick Fury since the surprise post-credits scene in 2008's original "Iron Man," shared a new photo on Instagram of himself on the "Secret Invasion" set, and he's wearing a shirt depicting Fury disappearing as a result of Thanos's snap in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Time to get back in the groove," Jackson's caption reads. "Happy to be back on the attack!"

Rumors of a possible Nick Fury movie were making the rounds before Disney decided to expand its empire by branching out into the streaming realm, and now Fury will be one of the major players on this new series, which is loosely based on a popular comic book arc. Marvel's official description says the series "showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years." As we learned in "Captain Marvel," though, the Skrulls are not a monolith: there are factions and sub-societies just like there are for humans. I'll be curious to see how Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull character Talos, who was a big part of "Captain Marvel" (and sneakily also a big part of "Spider-Man: Far From Home") factors into the action here, since we know he's coming back as well.

Jackson and Mendelsohn will be joined in the cast by some other huge names: Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami"), Killian Scott ("Love/Hate"), and Christopher McDonald ("Happy Gilmore"). Kyle Bradstreet ("Mr. Robot") is the creator and head writer for the show, which will be directed by Thomas Bezucha ("Let Him Go") and Ali Selim ("The Looming Tower").