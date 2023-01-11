War Machine's Appearance In Secret Invasion Will Kick Off The MCU's Armor Wars

Don Cheadle has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 13 years now and finally, all of that time spent talking to floating tennis balls and acting in the presumably sweaty War Machine suit is about to pay off ... in about another year or so. Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes is on the verge of emerging from Tony Stark's shadow as the lead of his own movie. "Armor Wars" will finally give us the chance to dig into the life of the U.S. Air Force officer, as he navigates being a hero in the wake of his friend's heartbreaking sacrifice.

While the details of the story remain pretty vague, Cheadle did reveal what excites him about the project during an interview for the January 2023 issue of Total Film:

"I don't think we've ever really dug into him, and now it's an opportunity to really explore his emotional life, his interior life, his relationships, his trajectory, where he wants to go, what his challenges are."

As Tony Stark's best friend and most trusted ally, Rhodey occasionally got some time near the spotlight, trying his best to keep the billionaire with a god complex on the right track. But as the MCU expanded, there was only so much room to explore Rhodey's arc in movies like "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame" — which is a shame, because many of those titles included seismic changes being made in his life. "Armor Wars" is where we finally get to see some of that impact in action. But as usual, don't expect that to mean a pared-down story.

While the film will focus in on the life of James Rhodes, there's still a bigger picture that needs unpacking: what will become of Tony Stark's tech?