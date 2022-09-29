Marvel's Armor Wars TV Show Will Now Be A Movie Starring Don Cheadle

So, bad news. It looks like we will no longer be getting an "Armor Wars" series on Disney+. Not to fear, though, because it will now be developed into a feature-length film. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that plans for the series have been reworked, with its head writer Yassir Lester remaining as the film's screenwriter.

According to sources familiar with the project, executives at Marvel Studios wanted to ensure that the story was being told the right way, and that eventually, the best way seemed to be as a movie. This doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially since it will give star Don Cheadle his very first headlining film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's really about time, considering how integral his character of James "Rhodey" Rhodes is to the franchise.

Unfortunately, this apparently comes as news to many other key members of the project. The Hollywood Reporter notes that allegedly, those who were anticipating the beginning of filming of 2023 were just notified of the change. Still, with Lester remaining on board, it looks like Marvel wants the transition from series to film to be a smooth one.