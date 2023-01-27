Secret Invasion Star Emilia Clarke Has High Praise For Marvel: 'They're Drinking Some Water Over There'

As the debate over superhero fatigue rages on, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down. Arguments abound as to whether or not the quality of these films and TV shows has degraded as the quantity has risen. I love comics, and honestly, I still get excited about every new addition to this world. That said, Marvel could benefit from focusing more on the project at hand and less on setting up its seemingly unending stream of content. For better or worse, the MCU continues at a breakneck pace.

While Phase 4 lacked the cohesion and emotional resonance of Phase 3, it definitely had its moments. The comics themselves have had some pretty rough spots over the years too, so I'm still looking forward to upcoming projects. One of the most exciting of these is "Secret Invasion." Although Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has said the show won't attempt to match the scope of the 2008 limited series from Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu — which included countless tie-ins — it would seem the premise will share some common threads with the source material. "Secret Invasion" is, as the title suggests, about a Skrull invasion the heroes of the world are completely unprepared for, as the shapeshifting alien race had been replacing prominent figures for quite some time leading up to their attempted takeover.

Several actors will be reprising their roles for the Disney+ series, including Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, as well as Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle's James Rhodes. There will be some new faces added to the mix as well, with one of the most notable being "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke. According to the performer, working with Marvel is a blast.