What It's Like To Work With Marvel's Kevin Feige, According To Werewolf By Night Director Michael Giacchino [Exclusive]

There is a lingering question that hangs over most installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one that seems to vary from chapter to chapter: How much creative control do the writers and directors really have? The MCU, unlike any long-running feature film series before it, is constructed like a massive cross-media TV show, with each film, miniseries, or full season of streaming drama treated as a singular episode. Executive producer Kevin Feige essentially serves as a showrunner, and it is Feige who arranges the MCU's chapters. There appear to be very strict creative parameters at play, and the MCU's individual directors cannot, for instance, dramatically change a costume or kill off whatever characters they want.

When a filmmaker isn't copacetic with the Marvel rules, a reader will usually learn about it from the trades. Edgar Wright's decision to leave "Ant-Man" is well-documented, and Joss Whedon, maker of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," says he bristled at the studio's handsy approach to his movie. Some filmmakers, conversely, have been granted a great deal of freedom to do whatever they wanted; Chloé Zhao, the maker of "Eternals," claimed that there was no studio interference on her film.

"Werewolf by Night," the new MCU horror-inflected TV special on Disney+, was seemingly helped along by the matching taste and sensibilities of Feige and director Michael Giacchino. It likely helped that Giacchino, an award-winning composer, had written the musical scores for "Doctor Strange," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and three Spider-Man films. He and Feige weren't strangers.

In a recent interview with /Film, Giacchino talked about working for Feige in a directorial capacity. The two, it seems, trusted one another, and Giacchino respected his boss' editing and storytelling instincts. Changes, he said, were welcome.