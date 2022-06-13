Lightyear Composer Michael Giacchino On The Unique Challenges Of Making Music During Lockdown [Interview]

Woodwinds had to have all of this plastic in front of them. The brass had to be surrounded in plastic shower curtains. So not only did you have those obstacles, they couldn't even hear each other or even watch the body language of someone else playing.

So it was very difficult and it took three to four times longer than it normally would, if we'd just went ahead and done it. Normally, something we could do in five days, suddenly it was taking us 15 to 18 days to do. So it was a laundry list of technical challenges that needed to be thought out, figured out, and overcome. And "Lightyear" was broken up into different recording sessions over the last year. So the first time we did it, it was sort of like, "Okay, this is working," and then you listen to it, and you're like, "Wait, we didn't ..." And then the next round, you're like, "Let's go redo those cues," because we learned a lot from that first session. And then you're applying that to all the other movies you're working on too ... so it's just a massive learning curve to catch up on. So yeah, it was unlike any other year of recording that I've ever had.

When you're working under those circumstances, do you find that you had to start composing differently? Or were you simply trying to assemble a Michael Giacchino score under adverse conditions?

Yeah. It was more that, more the latter. The writing itself was what I would normally do anyway. And I would sit down and I'd write and you do that. But once you're coming out of the writing phase, that's where things started getting hairy because that's where you're like, "Oh, wait, how are we going to do this?" Or, "How are we going to do that?" And it just became an endless list of problems to solve. But thankfully, the writing side of it was the way it always is. And I get to sit, think about the characters, think about the story and try and write something that reflects that.