Lightyear Early Buzz: Does The Pixar Spin-Off Go To Infinity And Beyond?

The early trailers for "Lightyear" were visually dazzling. Not only did they feel like a direct nostalgia injection, but it was also all rooted in the suitably epic David Bowie song "Starman," While the idea of a "Toy Story" spinoff that ignores the toys felt weird, the trailers were powerful enough to snuff out some of that hesitance: an epic space adventure with a familiar face? Why the hell not? But does "Lightyear" live up to all those promises? Now that critics have seen the film, it might be tie to find out.

To kick things off, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong was pleasantly surprised by "Lightyear," calling the movie enjoyable despite her low expectations.

I went into seeing #lightyear with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised! The movie is enjoyable and Sox is delightful. Does it make sense within the canon of Toy Story? Nope! But if you donâ€™t think too hard about that/donâ€™t care itâ€™s a fun watch — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) June 9, 2022

But while she was lukewarm, others were a lot louder about their love for the film. Film Poser's Josie Marie said she was "screaming, crying, and clapping in that theater" while Variety's Courtney Howard called the film a "breathtaking love letter to sci-fi."

#Lightyear is edge-of-your seat fun! This will most likely be your next favorite movie. I was screaming, crying, and clapping in that theater. Took me right back to my childhood without relying on the nostalgia + a killer score! pic.twitter.com/nda6IxsQWH — Film Poserâ"¢️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷💜🖤🤍 (@TheJosieMarie) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear is an epic, breathtaking love letter to sci-fi & its imaginative, compelling capabilities. Perfectly crafts a transportive, immersive, aesthetically appealing world & a poignant heroâ€™s journey. @ChrisEvans does a terrific job coloring Buzz with a heapton of heart. pic.twitter.com/blywcN7qra — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 9, 2022

#LightyearÂ exceeds all expectations for me & truly goes to infinity & Beyondâ€¦ an emotional thrilling space Epic that is a true marvel to see in IMAX. The animation is stunning but each space sequence was truly out of this world! I adored this film & need more from Star Command. pic.twitter.com/YS77sz5ZUJ — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 9, 2022

Pure, cosmic, unadulterated joy. #Lightyear doesn't depend on nostalgia tricks and stand on its own as an instant classic, surprising you at every turn. The characters are layered and insanely endearing, accompanied by a some of Pixar's wicked best animation to date. LOVED IT. pic.twitter.com/MtADF5lMK3 — Space Ranger MelÃ©ndez 🚀 (@CaptainMelendez) June 9, 2022

Variety's Jazz Tangcay wished a big congrats to director Angus MacLane and shouted out Michael Giacchino's score.

DigitalSpy's Ian Sandwell posed the question we've all been wondering since this unexpected "Toy Story" spinoff was first announced: does "Lightyear" need to exist?

Does #Lightyear need to exist? Not particularly. Is it very good all the same? Yep. A throwback sci-fi adventure that's witty, emotional and visually stunning, with yet another majestic Michael Giacchino score. Prepare to fall in love with Sox too. pic.twitter.com/X7zaeL870R — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) June 9, 2022

Less positive on the film was Next Big Picture's Matt Neglia, who also took a swing at the question of the hour.

LIGHTYEAR is generally pleasing but too stuck in the past to justify its existence. Chris Evans brings new depth to Buzz & Sox is a hilarious sidekick character. The fast paced action, humor & lovable characters are all here but a middling story makes this an average Pixar effort pic.twitter.com/5sDZZRl97m — Matt Neglia @Tribeca (@NextBestPicture) June 9, 2022

Neglia certainly isn't the only one with mixed feelings on "Lightyear." The Filmcast co-host David Chen called the movie "absolutely bizarre," but also admits that it did its Pixar-bound duty and made him cry.

LIGHTYEAR is absolutely bizarre. This was supposed to be STAR WARS in the TOY STORY universe but instead felt more like an episode of STAR TREK: TNG? Itâ€™s jam-packed w/interesting ideas and twists, many of which arenâ€™t fully explored. (That said I did cry in the first 10 mins) pic.twitter.com/GroDfV6iXq — David Chen (@davechensky) June 9, 2022

Love and mixed feelings weren't the only responses to Buzz's new adventure, others were a lot less pleased. "Lightyear" marks Pixar's big return to theaters, after three of their best movies in years were sent straight to Disney+ ("Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red") — and IndieWire's David Ehrlich argues that its the first of the pandemic films that feels like it belongs on Disney+.

LIGHTYEAR is the first Pixar movie since the start of the pandemic to premiere in theaters, and the first Pixar movie since the start of the pandemic to feel like it only belongs on Disney Plus. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 9, 2022

Popcorn & Tequila's Shaye Wyllie enjoyed the movie but agreed with Ehrlich's point — "Lightyear" would've made a good Disney+ release.

Yâ€™all #Lightyear is SUCH a cute movie! But like curl up on the couch with a lap full of snacks, surrounded by family, laugh out loud, cute! It almost feels like the perfect #disneyplus release? 🤔 (Like #Cruella!) Iâ€™d LOVE to see it in @IMAX tho! THAT might make it AWESOME? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Albbc9PP3g — Shaye says â€œdonâ€™t think just do.â€ (@shayewyllie) June 9, 2022

Even more disappointed was DiscussingFilm's Aaron Fraggle, who wrote, "This was Pixar's chance to go bold, but instead they went by the book."

Surprised to discover that #Lightyear is Pixarâ€™s safest movie of recent memory. Underdeveloped villain, lackluster supporting cast, I was left a little disappointed. Keke Palmer barely gets a chance to shine. This was Pixarâ€™s chance to go bold, but instead they went by the book. pic.twitter.com/eqPB00UIHT — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) June 9, 2022

But there is one thing that can unite the masses. We have it on very good authority that this movie has an MVP, and it's not the guy in the space ranger suit. Sox, Buzz's adorable robot companion is a bonafide scene-stealer and his impending surge in merch will know no bounds.

#Lightyear does everything a Buzz Lightyear film needs to do. The visuals are excellent, the core characters are likable, and Evans is a great choice. There are more than a few moments that will have fans cheering, and â€œSox the catâ€ steals the showâ€¦ Hilarious character. pic.twitter.com/vC0Lc6QxvE — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear: Sox is EVERYTHING. I love Sox SO MUCH. Sox is one of the best characters Pixar has ever created. Thatâ€™s it. Thatâ€™s my Lightyear reaction. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/QfHkx4Hqh7 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear is out of this world fantastic! A fun & heartfelt film that revived my childhood nostalgia while taking me on a new epic sci-fi journey. @ChrisEvans does a great job taking over the mantle as #BuzzLightyear & #Sox is my fave Pixar character & completely stole the show pic.twitter.com/tNtwZCdepi — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) June 9, 2022

Sox is the superstar of #Lightyear, Pixarâ€™s best film since SOUL, spectacular animation with an oddly affecting message: failing isnâ€™t always â€œfailingâ€, now someone get me that robotic cat â€" stat pic.twitter.com/W1V0b1NOro — Maverick Weber (@ErickWeber) June 9, 2022

Fandango's Erik Davis says the film is a blast, that delivers on the Star Wars vibes it promised in the trailers.

Pixarâ€™s #Lightyear is a BLAST & a half! Big, exciting, emotional & goofy sci-fi thatâ€™s got STAR WARS vibes and even BILL & TEDâ€™S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE vibes. Truly, it is fantastical storytelling at its absolute best. Loved every second – top tier Pixar for me. BIG recommend! pic.twitter.com/DObE9dledy — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 9, 2022

The "Star Wars" comparisons don't stop there. In a thread, ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely said "Lightyear" has, "the scope of Star Wars, the adventurous spirit of Star Trek, the heart of Toy Story, the chonk of Gears of War."

I expected to like #Lightyear. I didnâ€™t expect to walk out of that theater thinking Iâ€™d just seen one of my favorite movies. One of the most gorgeous sci-fi films Iâ€™ve seen in years and I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/jlUd7lkeQN — Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) June 9, 2022

On the whole, it sounds like "Lightyear" delivers on its promise of an epic space adventure, but whether or not that's enough to justify its existence and win it a title as one of Pixar's best is in the eye of the beholder. But if all else fails, at least Sox will be there!

"Lightyear" is blasting off into theaters on June 17, 2022.