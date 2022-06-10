Documentary Beyond Infinity: Buzz And The Journey To Lightyear Is Now Streaming On Disney+

A new documentary is streaming on Disney+ today, and ... let me see if I have this straight. This is a documentary about the creation of a movie, based on a toy from another movie that was based on a character from a movie, who is the subject of a movie that this documentary is about. Checks notes. Yes, I believe that is correct. Aspirin for your new headache is in the cupboard.

Disney+ has released Pixar Animation Studios' documentary "Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear," which looks not only at the creation of the "Toy Story" character of Buzz Lightyear, but also the upcoming film "Lightyear," which hits theaters later this month. That is a lot to take in. Buzz has always been such a beloved character though, and despite my confusion, it makes sense to explore the character that the toy is based on.

We've got the trailer for the documentary here, and it gives us a peek at the filmmakers, the artists, and the members of the "Lightyear" voice cast, talking about the character of Buzz Lightyear, and how he translates into a different animation style, as though he were a real person. In a movie. Wait, I mean, the movie that the toy is based ... forget it. You get the picture.