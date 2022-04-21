Lightyear Trailer: Buzz Is A Man Out Of Time

Pixar has released a brand new trailer for "Lightyear," the movie-within-a-movie pseudo prequel to "Toy Story" that is set to tell the "definitive origin story" of Buzz Lightyear. And before you ask, no, this is not meant to be the story of an in-universe real person, but the fictional sci-fi blockbuster that inspired the toy line Buzz Lightyear.

This is an important distinction because it means "Lightyear" is not necessarily erasing the vastly underrated and virtually unaccessible cartoon "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command," which already told the story of Buzz Lightyear in space. That a huge blockbuster in the '70s or '80s would inspire a cheap cartoon cash-grab with a huge line of toys is not just realistic, it happened time and time again.

The film is a huge welcome back to movie theaters for Pixar, after sending three of their best movies in years, "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" straight to Disney+. Of course, theatrically releasing a movie connected to the first animated movie to hit $1 billion at the box office is too good to pass up, so those hoping to catch "Lightyear" at home will have to wait a bit.