New Lightyear TV Spot Goes To Infinity And Beyond

only in theaters June 17.

Pixar veteran Angus MacLane directed "Lightyear," bringing experience from directing "Toy Story" shorts and animating on "A Bug's Life" and "Toy Story 2." In addition to Evans, the cast includes Patrick Warburton, Pat Fraley, Javier Fernandez-Peña, Mike MacRae, and Corey Burton.

The tone of "Lightyear" is a bit different from "Toy Story," growing up a bit just as fans of the original film have grown. The visuals are stunning, reminding everyone that Pixar is always innovating new ways to create impressive visuals that blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

I grew up loving "Toy Story" and always felt sorry for Buzz when he realized he was "just a toy," so getting to learn more about the man who Buzz thought he was sounds really interesting. It provides new context for the old movies and could introduce a whole new generation to this animated American hero.

The cartoon character version of Buzz Lightyear fought alien invaders and went on wild space adventures, but "Lightyear" seems a tiny bit more grounded than that. After all, "Toy Story" is supposed to take place in a version of our own world, even though there are still plenty of space monsters to deal with. Older folks nostalgia for the space race might find something special here too, because Pixar is perfect for the whole family.

The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans

"Lightyear" will come to theaters on June 17, 2022.