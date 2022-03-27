The Complete List Of 2022 Oscar Winners

Hollywood's biggest night is here in all of its glory, triumph, frustration, disappointment, and bafflement. Yes, the Academy Awards are nothing if not an engine to drive movie fans up a wall and make conversations happen. Every year, the film industry votes on the best movies of the year, and each year, we celebrate and groan in equal measure.

So, who won? Or rather, who is going to win? We're watching the 2022 Oscars, or rather, the 94th annual Academy Awards, and we're assembling all of the winners in one handy spot for your convenience. "The Power of the Dog" leads with the most nominations, but it has its fair share of competition — "Dune," "West Side Story," "Belfast," "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," and more all have their fair share of nods. Buckle up, folks. Let's see which movies take home the most little golden men, and prepare to argue about the results for the next few days.

This list is being updated live as the winners are announced, including the winners who are being announced early after they were cut from the ceremony. If you can't watch live: keep hitting refresh through the evening!