The Complete List Of 2022 Oscar Winners

By Jacob Hall/Updated: March 27, 2022 7:35 pm EDT

Hollywood's biggest night is here in all of its glory, triumph, frustration, disappointment, and bafflement. Yes, the Academy Awards are nothing if not an engine to drive movie fans up a wall and make conversations happen. Every year, the film industry votes on the best movies of the year, and each year, we celebrate and groan in equal measure. 

So, who won? Or rather, who is going to win? We're watching the 2022 Oscars, or rather, the 94th annual Academy Awards, and we're assembling all of the winners in one handy spot for your convenience. "The Power of the Dog" leads with the most nominations, but it has its fair share of competition — "Dune," "West Side Story," "Belfast," "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," and more all have their fair share of nods. Buckle up, folks. Let's see which movies take home the most little golden men, and prepare to argue about the results for the next few days. 

This list is being updated live as the winners are announced, including the winners who are being announced early after they were cut from the ceremony. If you can't watch live: keep hitting refresh through the evening! 

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune — WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Led Me Home

The Queen of Basketball — Winner

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper — WINNER

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye — WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Score

Don't Look Up

Dune — WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune — WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune — WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — WINNER

House of Gucci

