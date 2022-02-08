Lightyear Trailer: Buzz Lightyear (The 'Real' One) Goes To Infinity And Beyond In Pixar's Latest

Those of my generation undoubtedly watched, laughed, came of age, and, more likely than not, bawled our collective eyes out throughout all of Woody and Buzz Lightyear's adventures in the "Toy Story" movies. As much as Woody may be the undisputed main lead of the toy-centric franchise, however, I'll have to let you in on a little secret: most of us thought that Buzz, as stuffy and as much of a perpetual wet blanket as he may have started out, remained the cooler and more interesting character of the two. As I've gotten older, I'll admit I've developed far more of a soft spot for the old-fashioned charms of Woody, but the creative minds over at Pixar clearly picked up on the still-rampant popularity surrounding the space toy — after all, what kid doesn't want to grow up and become an astronaut at one point or another?

As a result, "Lightyear," a sort-of-but-not-really extension of the "Toy Story" franchise, will be bringing us the story of the man behind the action figure. Chris Evans has been tabbed to voice the astronaut who apparently inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys in the "Toy Story" universe, which feels like an oddly fascinating approach to keeping the "Toy Story" franchise going without actually stepping on any of the movies that came before. Leave it to Pixar to find a path of innovation in our increasingly franchise-obsessed culture. The animated studio has released another look at everything in store for us with "Lightyear." Check out the new trailer below!