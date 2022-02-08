Lightyear Trailer: Buzz Lightyear (The 'Real' One) Goes To Infinity And Beyond In Pixar's Latest
Those of my generation undoubtedly watched, laughed, came of age, and, more likely than not, bawled our collective eyes out throughout all of Woody and Buzz Lightyear's adventures in the "Toy Story" movies. As much as Woody may be the undisputed main lead of the toy-centric franchise, however, I'll have to let you in on a little secret: most of us thought that Buzz, as stuffy and as much of a perpetual wet blanket as he may have started out, remained the cooler and more interesting character of the two. As I've gotten older, I'll admit I've developed far more of a soft spot for the old-fashioned charms of Woody, but the creative minds over at Pixar clearly picked up on the still-rampant popularity surrounding the space toy — after all, what kid doesn't want to grow up and become an astronaut at one point or another?
As a result, "Lightyear," a sort-of-but-not-really extension of the "Toy Story" franchise, will be bringing us the story of the man behind the action figure. Chris Evans has been tabbed to voice the astronaut who apparently inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys in the "Toy Story" universe, which feels like an oddly fascinating approach to keeping the "Toy Story" franchise going without actually stepping on any of the movies that came before. Leave it to Pixar to find a path of innovation in our increasingly franchise-obsessed culture. The animated studio has released another look at everything in store for us with "Lightyear." Check out the new trailer below!
Lightyear Trailer
The first full trailer for "Lightyear" arrived back in October of 2021, blasting the glorious strains of David Bowie's "Starman" alongside some stirring imagery of the actual Buzz blasting off into the cosmos and exploring the furthest reaches of the unknown. Everyone rushed to break down and dive deep into the hints and teases of the wider story to come — us included! — and this latest trailer just might provide even more intriguing plot details to sink our teeth into all over again. As briefly mentioned earlier, "Lightyear" is set to tell the origin story for the actual public figure who would ultimately serve as inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy that Andy from "Toy Story" would eventually play with. You know what, though? Let's allow Chris Evans himself to explain the premise of this initially, slightly confusing movie. Yes, the following tweet by Chris Evans from December of 2020 continues to live rent-free in my head all this time later and I refuse to let it go.
And just to be clear, this isnâ€™t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020
"Lightyear" comes from director and longtime Pixar veteran Angus MacLane, who has previously worked as an animator on movies like "A Bug's Life" and "Toy Story 2" before co-directing "Finding Dory." Of course, Chris Evans is on board to voice Buzz himself, taking over the reins from Tim Allen — though, it should be noted, this isn't a recast so much as a different character altogether. Pat Fraley, Patrick Warburton, Javier Fernandez-Peña, Mike MacRae, and Corey Burton fill out the rest of the cast, though eagle-eyed (eared?) viewers ought to stay on the lookout for the usual cameo by John Ratzenberger.
"Lightyear" will come to theaters on June 17, 2022.
The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.