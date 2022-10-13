Director Michael Giacchino Is Happy You're Happy With Werewolf By Night [Exclusive Interview]

It is standalone, but it's a cool addition to the MCU because it asks, well, why are those other characters with powers considered heroes while these characters are written off as monsters? Did you think about how "Werewolf by Night" thematically plays in the MCU's sandbox?

Oh absolutely. It was a discussion I wanted to kick the door open on, and just say, "Okay, that's fine. We all love Captain America, we get it." But here we have somebody that has these incredibly gifted powers but they can't control them or they're powers that cause them to do crazy, wild things. How do we deal with that? What does that mean? Are these people that we then just put aside and don't worry about, in the way we handle certain people in society today? It's like, you don't want to even look at that anymore. Oh no, they're in the minority, so I'm just not interested in helping them. I felt like, I don't know, this was a way of just talking about those ideas about how there are all kinds of powers in the world and, for me, being different is a superpower.

Being different is super, that's the greatest thing you can be. The more different we have in this world, the better off this world will be. If everyone is going to be the same thing, super powerful for good, blah blah blah, blah, that's heading in the direction that doesn't feel good to me. I want to embrace the different, I want to embrace the new and I want to embrace the people that have not had the support and have not been embraced by society. I feel monster movies are one of the best ways to tell that story.

So you just don't recreate the aesthetic of those classic monster movies. It's what James Whale was doing, telling stories of outcasts.

Yes, exactly. Again, these are people that need help. Think of even Frankenstein's monster, that is one of the saddest things in the world. He didn't ask to be brought back to life and built up like this. Yet there he is and the next thing you know he's being hunted down by the villagers and you're like, this is so unfair.

It is such an allegory for everything that's happening today. So I think art is reflective of our current state of society and you just gotta keep pushing in telling these stories that hopefully will eventually sink into the vast group of people that seem to want to just say no to it.

When you pitched Kevin Feige, were you like, "It's a melancholic monster story that's in black and white"?

Yes. A lot of discussions were like, look, I really want to explore this idea of depression. That's got to be really hard being that character. It's got to be sad, it's got to be very lonely. So when you do have a friend that you trust, someone like Ted, you do what you need to do to preserve that friendship. Even though it may be a pain in ass, sometimes it may be inconvenient for you to go help, but in the end, you're not going to abandon that person. It's all about these family ties.

Jack, his speech about family is that there are all kinds of families in the world. And that the one thing that does connect us all is we all have some sort of family. And that family can be a blood family, it can be friendships, it can be all kinds of things. And so again, the fact that he's not going to abandon that family, that's a big deal and that's a big selling point for me in these characters is that they actually care about each other and the way that everyone should care about each other.

With that in mind, was that the driving point behind transitioning to color at the end and showing these characters the light?

Yes. To me, in large part, this is Elsa's story. She is a huge part of this story, and she was coming to this place this night to rid herself of this baggage of her family. Some people have very supportive families, other people have really bad families that are not supportive of who they are and what they want to be. And that was the situation she found herself in. I think her coming here was a brave act to try and shed herself of all of that and start something new and begin a new path forward.

So that moment at the end where she sits down in that chair after telling Billy Swan, "Clean all this s*** up," and she sits down, that's the revelation of this new world for her. The nightmare is over. She's going to leave that behind. I don't know what she's going to do with it, I don't know where she's going, but I know that the road is open for her now. I felt going into color was the best way to show that things are now changing and evolving and hopefully the future will be a brighter place.