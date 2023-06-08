It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Revamps Charlie's Apartment

The trailer for the 16th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" promised that the series was going to bring back some plot beats from the earliest episodes, and the premiere delivered the goods with Charlie's (Charlie Day) apartment.

There are five doors in Charlie's apartment excluding the front door, and only one of them has been opened in the series after season 1. The earliest days of "It's Always Sunny" have plenty of moments that seem to have been retconned or ignored by the show's creators, but the extra rooms in Charlie's abode are finally getting revealed once more. The only door that's opened in the apartment since Frank (Danny DeVito) moved in during season 2 is the one to the left of the entrance, which leads to a room that Mac (Rob McElhenney) cleaned out in "Mac and Dennis Break Up" and said could possibly fit a mattress.

In "The Gang Inflates," Frank discovers that he and Charlie's one-room apartment is actually at least a two-bedroom with a bathroom in-unit, and he's understandably perplexed at why the two of them have been peeing in cans and going down the hall to the doorless bathroom to poop when they have a perfectly decent toilet in their residence. What else is Charlie hiding behind those doors? Let's get all Pepe Silvia on this sucker and figure out what's up with Charlie's hovel.