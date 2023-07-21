The Marvels Trailer: Three Marvels Are Better Than One

As much as I'm personally invested in seeing what comes next for Monica and Kamala, I've little idea how casual viewers who skipped the characters' Disney+ shows are feeling about "The Marvels" at this stage. Where "Guardians 3" had the advantage of following two well-liked and fairly standalone MCU films, the response to "Quantumania" suggests audiences are starting to tire of superhero films that require extra homework. The unenthusiastic reception for "Secret Invasion" probably won't help, given "The Marvels" could be perceived as something of a follow-up to that show, too.

Much like positive word of mouth buoyed "Guardians 3" to a stronger performance at the box office, early reviews and reactions could end up making or breaking "The Marvels" financially. Fortunately, the film has co-writer and director Nia DaCosta in its corner. A talented up-and-comer, DaCosta already has two well-received films under her belt ("Little Woods" and the 2021 "Candyman") and may yet follow the likes of Taika Waititi and Ryan Coogler in completing the journey from indie breakout to earning her blockbuster bona fides in the MCU. Here's hoping she does, anyway!

Samuel L. Jackson helps round out the cast of "The Marvels" as Nick Fury, with Zawe Ashton starring as the film's antagonist — Kree warrior Dar-Benn — and several "Ms. Marvel" actors reprising their roles as the members of Kamala's family.

"The Marvels" will fly into theaters on November 10, 2023.