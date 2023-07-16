The Last WGA/SAG Strike Started In 1960 – And Was Won By A Young Ronald Reagan

As of Friday, July 14, 2023, SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is officially on strike. The union's 160,000 members have joined the 11,500 of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line where they've been since May 2. Actors and writers stand in solidarity against the appalling greed of Hollywood's corporate bosses, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

To put this in perspective, 1980 was the last time SAG (not yet merged with the AFTRA) staged a full-scale strike — there was a quickly resolved, 14-hour-long strike in 1986 as well. The last time that both writers' and actors' Guilds staged a strike together? 1960.

During this strike, the WGA was led by President Curtis Kenyon, writer of a few forgotten Western films and several episodes of early TV hits — "The Long Ranger," "The Untouchables," and more. SAG's President is a name you might recognize though: Ronald Reagan.

Reagan had previously been SAG President from 1947 to 1952 — he didn't display the solidarity a labor leader should have during his tenure, naming names of suspected communists in the Guild to Senator Joseph McCarthy. However, SAG recruited him for a second term in 1959 in anticipation of a strike. Reagan had close relationships with the producers who SAG was petitioning, such as Lew Wasserman (a power player producer who had been Reagan's agent back in the 1940s), and this made him a valuable negotiator for the actors.

The 1960 strike is generally considered a victory for both unions, with the eventually signed contracts including prosperous residual agreements for writers and actors. How do the stakes compare with today's industrial action?