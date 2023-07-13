Jurassic Park's Creator Predicted The Strangest Part Of The SAG Strike In A 1981 Sci-Fi Movie

Predicting the future is wildly difficult; if anyone could do it, then there would be far fewer natural disasters and tragedies as well as a far richer citizenry, and so on. Yet that doesn't mean it's impossible — all one needs to do is read the proverbial tea leaves of history, trends, and technology, add a healthy dollop of that magic sauce known as human nature, and your predictions will tend to be more accurate than not.

Artists are preternaturally good at this type of alchemy as their job is essentially to observe human nature closer than most. Author and filmmaker Michael Crichton understood this task all too well. Folding into his numerous novels, screenplays, and short-lived filmmaking career is a myriad of predictions about where the final third of the 20th century was to take humanity, and beyond. Quite often, his observations were wild and lacked subtlety if only because Crichton was a consummate showman, sacrificing credulity for entertainment where he wished. After all, the task of bringing back to life the famously extinct dinosaurs for "Jurassic Park" is a big ask when it comes to reality.

Crichton's visions of the future had more truth to them than not, however, and today one was virtually proven completely true, full stop. As SAG-AFTRA officially moved to strike against the AMPTP, it was revealed that one of the movie studios' proposals to the union was to use AI to form a digital likeness of an actor to be used, as union negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained, "for the rest of eternity with no compensation," possibly even past their actual demise. As it turns out, that proposal is the exact dastardly plot by the villainous corporations in Crichton's 1981 sci-fi thriller, "Looker."