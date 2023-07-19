Secret Invasion Gets Personal In Its Penultimate Episode - But Is It Too Little, Too Late?

Is it just me or has it felt difficult to pin down exactly what this rebellious faction of Skrulls has even managed to accomplish thus far? The terrorist attack in Russia at the end of the premiere set the stage for an international powder keg and the onset of World War III, yet the overarching plot has mostly kept spinning its wheels until the attack on President Ritson's (Dermot Mulroney) motorcade last week. As we find out in this episode, however, even Talos' death hardly counts as much of a victory when Fury managed to whisk the injured President — their prime target — to safety. They couldn't kill the President, they let Fury get away, and second-in-command Pagon (Killian Scott) points out that they haven't even been able to recover the Avengers' DNA that Fury apparently hid from them.

Well, Gravik's people have finally started to notice that he's been an oddly ineffectual leader. Pagon's rather abrupt turn against Gravik and his subsequent death for daring to question his trustworthiness as a leader inspires an all-out mutiny, led by the newest recruit Beto (Samuel Adewunmi). It doesn't help that, despite all his previous appearances hinting at a greater role to come, he gets a knife to his throat for his troubles and none of this really ever goes anywhere. All this could've (and arguably should've) been set up and executed as a B-story running in the background of the entire season, mind you, but episode 5 breezes right through this subplot in shockingly little time at all. Although it's clearly meant to show how formidable Gravik has become with his Super Skrull abilities and the lengths he'll go to maintain his grip on power (even to the point of killing his own people!), it really only has the opposite effect of undermining any gravitas that Ben-Adir previously brought to the role.

As it turns out, it's kind of hard to take a supervillain seriously when he can barely even keep his own followers in line. Who knew! It's a bold strategy to make the show's main villain look like a bit of a chump just when he should be presenting the greatest threat, so we'll just have to see how this pays off in the finale.