Secret Invasion Episode 4 Puts The Best And Worst Of The MCU On Display

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" episode 4.

I've got some good news and I've got some bad news, folks. The good news is that, contrary to everyone's worst fears last week, "Secret Invasion" wasn't actually misguided enough to completely waste the talents of Emilia Clarke on half of a limited series and peddle some rather tired and outdated tropes while it was at it. The bad news? It undoes the "death" of G'iah in the most abrupt, anticlimactic way possible, while going back to the well of a very different and just as exhausting trope that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has developed into a science by now: the fake-out death. And, even worse, the series ends the hour the exact same way as the majority of episodes this season, with an established character seemingly killed off in "shocking" fashion.

Coming across more as a half-hearted apology rather than a genuine rug-pull, the opening moments of episode 4 (titled "Beloved," directed by Ali Selim) hastily explain away what many fans could've guessed in the interim. G'iah apparently injected herself with the same self-healing Extremis virus that Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has taken himself, allowing herself to walk away from Gravik's execution last week with nary a scratch. Of course, her cover is now completely blown and her allegiances to her father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) laid bare ... but, encouragingly, it's not quite as simple as all that.

Loyalties still remain murky on "Secret Invasion," even among the closest of allies. Much like episode 3, "Beloved" follows up its cold open with a flashback delving deeper into the relationship between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his secret Skrull wife Varra (Charlayne Woodard), who operates in disguise as a human named Priscilla. Although their day job as spies hasn't left a ton of room for love, the two have somehow managed to sneak in some personal time over the decades. This time, they meet in a Paris restaurant in the aftermath of the climactic events of "The Avengers." And in a neat example of the MCU's greatest strength — the strong sense of continuity bridging otherwise unrelated movies and shows together — credited writer Brian Tucker weaves together what Fury accomplished back in 2012 with the plight of the Skrulls through just a couple lines of dialogue: