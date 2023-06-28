Secret Invasion Episode 2 Course-Corrects By Unmasking The Man Beneath The Myth Of Nick Fury

In our recap of the "Secret Invasion" premiere (titled "Resurrection), we noted that the saving grace for a rather uneven debut episode came from the fact that, not unlike the series itself, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury enters the fray with a chip on his shoulder. Accused of having lost his way since the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and facing mounting criticism that his approach no longer works in a world that's moved past him, well, it doesn't take much critical analysis to note the parallels between this older, more tired, and deeply broken Fury and the post-"Endgame" Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. Although not quite comparable to the troubles that continue to plague its DC counterparts, it's safe to say that this franchise has something to prove as we enter this second week into Marvel's first foray into an espionage series.

For the most part, episode 2 manages to take what worked the first time around — and, incidentally, do a little backtracking on what didn't — by focusing on the man behind the myth and legend of Nick Fury. Despite his outsized role in the MCU at large, having been responsible for uniting the Avengers in the first place, the character has remained a cipher to this point. Fury has spent much of his time since dealing with relatively smaller-scale concerns — thwarting HYDRA's attempted takeover of SHIELD in "The Winter Soldier," staging a last-second rescue of Sokovia in "Age of Ultron," and ultimately blasting off into space after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" (remember, the Fury we saw in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was actually Talos impersonating his old friend). Of course, there was also that prequel detour he took with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in "Captain Marvel," which looms so large in "Secret Invasion."

But now he's now in for a reckoning, as the series begins to unpeel the layers and reveal the refreshingly flawed humanity behind his carefully-crafted, super-spy façade.