In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury Is Tired — Oh So Very Tired

This post contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" episode 1.

It's been a decade and a half since Samuel L. Jackson first appeared onscreen as Nick Fury in the "Iron Man" post-credits scene. For comic book readers like Jackson, seeing him don an eyepatch and enlist Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for the Avengers Initiative was like seeing Bryan Hitch's art from the Marvel Comics series "The Ultimates" come to life. When Jackson was thumbing through an issue of the series and saw that Hitch and writer Mark Millar had used his face without permission, it got the ball rolling on his casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since then, fatigue has taken hold of Fury, just as it has with audiences and superhero movies during Phase Four and Five of the MCU. The fatigue in Fury's bones, though, comes from a different place. Being dusted at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," then returning to life with half the universe, might have something to do with it.

Some of the earliest heroes Fury recruited, like Iron Man and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), have died the kind of death from which they won't be returning. Fury took an extended vacation aboard the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, but dealing with death has tired the character out — Jackson told Vanity Fair — and left him in a weakened state where he's "shaken" and just coming back from being mentally "checked out."

It's something Olivia Colman's chipper MI6 agent, Sonya Falsworth, notices as well. In "Secret Invasion" episode 1, when Fury grills Falsworth about the heisted contents of a storage vault at a facility in Kazakhstan, she dresses him down with the words, "The fact that you don't know [the vault's contents] tells me all I need to know about this new, rather old Nick Fury."