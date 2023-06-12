Captain America: The Winter Soldier Convinced Secret Invasion's Writers That The Series Could Work

Fans of Anthony and Joe Russo's 2014 film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," the ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might immediately use the word "grounded" to describe its tone. This is, one will see, quite literal. Previous films in the MCU involved heroes like Iron Man who could rocket through the sky in a high-tech suit of armor, or Thor, who could soar through the heavens, hammer first. Captain America (Chris Evans) did not have the ability to fly, and the bulk of the action in "Winter Soldier" took place on the ground, in elevators, and in traffic. The action was relegated to more relatable locales than the faraway fantasy kingdom of Asgard.

Some found the gravity to be a welcome change of pace, and several critics went so far as to compare the film's conspiracy-forward plot to "Three Days of the Condor" and other paranoid political thrillers from the 1970s. "The Winter Soldier" was essentially a film that moved its inspiration from the spinning comic book rack at the drug store to the nearby rack of pulp spy novels. The film, perhaps unfortunately, posited that any U.S. governmental malfeasance was actually the doing of a secret cabal of super-Nazis who had been hiding in the government for years. That, sadly, deflects blame from the real-life culprit: everyday, run-of-the-mill corruption.

Regardless, "The Winter Solider" was well-received and many consider it to be one of the better films from the MCU.

When it came time to make the upcoming Disney+ miniseries "Secret Invasion," due for broadcast on June 21, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz were anxious about how well it might work. When they saw the feet-on-the-ground, spy-adjacent approach of "The Winter Soldier," however, tensions broke. They said as much in a May 2023 interview with Total Film.