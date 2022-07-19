Captain America: The Winter Soldier Almost Opened With A Big World War II Flashback

In a promotional video on Netflix's YouTube to promote "The Gray Man," the Russo Brothers gave a tour of their swanky ABGO production office. While giving the tour of their office space, the Russo Brothers showcased concept art that they had made when initially pitching their first MCU film. Originally, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was set to open up with a massive World War II flashback battle sequence. According to the Russo brothers, the flashback highlights Steve and Bucky's friendship, providing audiences with the emotional investment that would come back with a vengeance when Bucky is revealed to be the Winter Soldier.

The Russo brothers don't elaborate on why the scene did not make it into the final film. In a brief interview with Comicbook.com, the Russo's simply said they "ended up cutting that about two months before shooting."

Instead, audiences were treated to the incredible Lemurian Star opening action sequence set in the present day. While this opening World War II flashback isn't in the film, there is still a flashback set in the late '30s, before Steve and Bucky were shipped off to war. It was an emotional moment in the film that, while not as large-scale as what the Russo's originally envisioned, still helped to establish the emotional stakes of the film.