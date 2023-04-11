The Marvels Trailer: A Marvelous Team-Up To Save The Universe

Not going to lie, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt a little more dire without the presence of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). While her solo film, 2018's "Captain Marvel," might have its detractors, it's hard to deny she's not a highlight of the current MCU's slate of heroes. Needless to say, Captain Marvel getting a new movie, especially one from "Little Woods" director Nia DaCosta, is some pretty exciting stuff, and now we're finally getting our first look at her newest adventure.

Unfortunately, it looks like this one will involve some pretty sticky situations. As we last saw at the end of "Ms. Marvel," the multiversal shenanigans going on in the background have seeped into the lives of Danvers, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris, marking a "Candyman" reunion with DaCosta). Namely, whenever one of them uses their powers, they swap places. Given how destabilized their universe is from all the wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey stuff going on in the franchise, the trio is going to have to act fast if they want to save the world.