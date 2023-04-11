The Marvels Trailer: A Marvelous Team-Up To Save The Universe
Not going to lie, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt a little more dire without the presence of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). While her solo film, 2018's "Captain Marvel," might have its detractors, it's hard to deny she's not a highlight of the current MCU's slate of heroes. Needless to say, Captain Marvel getting a new movie, especially one from "Little Woods" director Nia DaCosta, is some pretty exciting stuff, and now we're finally getting our first look at her newest adventure.
Unfortunately, it looks like this one will involve some pretty sticky situations. As we last saw at the end of "Ms. Marvel," the multiversal shenanigans going on in the background have seeped into the lives of Danvers, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris, marking a "Candyman" reunion with DaCosta). Namely, whenever one of them uses their powers, they swap places. Given how destabilized their universe is from all the wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey stuff going on in the franchise, the trio is going to have to act fast if they want to save the world.
Check out the Marvels trailer below
The titular trio will not be the only MCU mainstays to appear in the film. Samuel L. Jackson will show up as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, likely to set up the upcoming "Secret Invasion" limited series. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur will also return as Kamala's family, all of whom were introduced in "Ms. Marvel." New faces to the ever-expanding MCU include Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Behind the scenes, DaCosta directed from a script written by "WandaVision" and "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" scribe Megan McDonnell.
"The Marvels" soars into theaters on November 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out its official synopsis below:
Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."