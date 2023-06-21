Where Are All Of Earth's Superheroes During Marvel's Secret Invasion?

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "Secret Invasion."

"Secret Invasion" feels like a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It takes a genre that was already exquisitely explored in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and brings it to an even more grounded level, playing up the paranoia found in spy thrillers with a story where it is legitimately hard to know who you can trust.

Inspired by the comics storyline of the same name, "Secret Invasion" finds Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at his most tired, vulnerable and alone as he tries to stop a renegade Skrull group from conquering Earth. This is a cool, tense thriller with a phenomenal cast that also includes Olivia Colman chewing every scene she's in, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as one of the MCU's most complex villains to date.

This is a very grounded story for the MCU despite the plot involving a plan that threatens the entire planet. Like most MCU titles after the first "Avengers," however, it's hard not to ask yourself, where the hell are the Earth's mightiest heroes when their planet needs them? Sure, some of them are dead, but what about the rest? If you wondered this while watching the premiere episode of "Secret Invasion," you are not alone. And while the episode evades answers, we have hints as to where the main heroes are at this point in time, as well as plenty of wacky theories. So hold on to your butts and let's ponder the question: Why did everyone abandon Nick Fury?