Samuel L. Jackson Doesn't Plan On Leaving Nick Fury Behind Anytime Soon
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is 15 years old, with Samuel L. Jackson there the whole time as Nick Fury, dating back to his now legendary appearance in the "Iron Man" post-credits scene. One might imagine that the 74-year-old actor would at least be considering hanging up the ol' eye patch after his appearances in the upcoming "Secret Invasion" (read our review here) and "The Marvels" this year. On the contrary, Jackson has no intention of calling it quits.
Jackson, after all these years, is truly getting to lead an MCU project for the first time with the six-episode "Secret Invasion." Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in anticipation of the show's release, Jackson addressed the notion of retiring as Nick Fury. The actor made it crystal clear that's not going to happen, saying he'll keep on playing the part "'till they stop calling me." Jackson further hammered away at his commitment to the MCU by adding, "As long as my phone rings, they can call me."
To date, Jackson has appeared as Fury more than a dozen times, counting his TV work in the animated "What If...?" He even appeared in a few episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." which always had a bit of a hazy connection to the larger MCU. The man has remained steadily committed, and that commitment does not appear to be wavering at all.
Going for the record
It seems like Jackson could be going for the record as far as playing the same comic book character for a consecutive number of years goes. Hugh Jackman's stretch as Wolverine from 2000 to 2017 concluding with "Logan" is the one to beat. Yes, he's coming back for "Deadpool 3" but he retired there for a bit. Jackson has never left his post. Things get tricky with Tobey Maguire coming back to play Peter Parker again in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but it would seem unfair to count his long break in that tenure. Regardless of how one wants to count it, Jackson's run as Nick Fury is downright incredible, and we seemingly haven't seen the last of him yet.
Ali Selim directed the series. The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
"Secret Invasion" debuts on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.
In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.