Samuel L. Jackson Doesn't Plan On Leaving Nick Fury Behind Anytime Soon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is 15 years old, with Samuel L. Jackson there the whole time as Nick Fury, dating back to his now legendary appearance in the "Iron Man" post-credits scene. One might imagine that the 74-year-old actor would at least be considering hanging up the ol' eye patch after his appearances in the upcoming "Secret Invasion" (read our review here) and "The Marvels" this year. On the contrary, Jackson has no intention of calling it quits.

Jackson, after all these years, is truly getting to lead an MCU project for the first time with the six-episode "Secret Invasion." Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in anticipation of the show's release, Jackson addressed the notion of retiring as Nick Fury. The actor made it crystal clear that's not going to happen, saying he'll keep on playing the part "'till they stop calling me." Jackson further hammered away at his commitment to the MCU by adding, "As long as my phone rings, they can call me."

To date, Jackson has appeared as Fury more than a dozen times, counting his TV work in the animated "What If...?" He even appeared in a few episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." which always had a bit of a hazy connection to the larger MCU. The man has remained steadily committed, and that commitment does not appear to be wavering at all.