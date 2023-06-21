Secret Invasion's Sonya Falsworth Is New To The MCU – And Olivia Colman Is Having A Blast

"Secret Invasion" feels like a breath of fresh air for Marvel Studios. While "Captain America: Winter Soldier" already gave us a relatively grounded spy thriller, this show actually makes heroes out of regular people, rather than those with super serums or super suits. This is a grounded, tense thriller about regular humans in a world of gods and aliens.

After 15 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a cavalcade of world-ending threats, it makes sense that "Secret Invasion" would follow not an Avenger, but Nick Fury, who looks so incredibly tired of people wanting to mess up Earth and forcing him to keep working. The show loosely adapts the comic book storyline of the same name and follows Fury as he tries to stop an infiltration of rebel Skrulls who want to take over the planet.

Because a big appeal of the show is discovering that characters we've known for years are secretly Skrulls in disguise, we're meeting a whole host of new characters in "Secret Invasion." Despite the caliber of the cast, there is one character who immediately stands out and makes every scene better: Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth.

We know very little of Falsworth, given she isn't from the comics (though her last name hints she might be related to James Montgomery Falsworth, one of the Howling Commandos from the first "Captain America" film), but we do know based on the first episode that she is an MI6 agent and a former friend of Nick Fury. More importantly, we know she is a delight to watch on screen, and Colman brings a much-needed chaotic energy to the show.