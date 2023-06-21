Secret Invasion Episode 1: Marvel's Espionage Series Goes Undercover With Mixed Results

How many times have we heard folks like Marvel president Kevin Feige toe the company line, stating that the secret to the franchise's enduring success has been its ability to switch genres as necessary to keep audiences on their toes and never be sure of what to expect next? (Hmm, that doesn't sound too different from those shapeshifting Skrulls, does it?) Well, it's now the responsibility of the latest Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" to forge a new identity, going further than previous entries such as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" or "Black Widow" ever could and become Marvel's first real espionage series.

Comic book fans will need no introduction to one of the most thrilling and epic-sized crossovers in (relatively) recent Marvel history, published in 2008 and spearheaded by acclaimed writer Brian Michael Bendis, which documented the long-simmering scheme by the extraterrestrial race of Skrulls to replace several significant Marvel superheroes with their own imposters in an attempt to take control of Earth.

The "Secret Invasion" premiere, directed by Ali Serim from a script credited to Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker, provides both reason to hope and reason to be skeptical that this show will be able to live up to such lofty standards. Yes, it's obvious that those in charge rightfully recognized the storytelling potential of the Marvel Comics' storyline ... but, no, there's no escaping the optics that this still wasn't deemed enough of an event to merit a feature film of its own. That nagging feeling leaves the miniseries in an odd place, fighting to justify its own existence as a severely stripped-down adaptation that can't help but feel like it's been shunted off to the filler-heavy doldrums of streaming — though it's nonetheless tasked with telling a sweeping, conspiracy-laden tale.

Yet, in a neat (and probably unintentional) parallel, that need to prove itself all over again is exactly what ends up driving our shadowy hero, too, as Samuel L. Jackson's Nicholas J. Fury is finally given the time and space to step into a leading role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.