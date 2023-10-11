Marvel Studios Revamping Daredevil: Born Again, Searching For New Writers And Directors

"Daredevil: Born Again" is in big trouble. The highly anticipated Marvel Studios show, which promises to bring back The Devil of Hell's Kitchen (and supposedly also Punisher), is undergoing a huge revamp. According to The Hollywood Reporter, less than half of the show's 18 episodes had been shot by the time "Born Again" paused production during the writers' strike, but the footage available made Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives reconsider the entire project.

And so, late last month, Marvel quietly fired head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and let go of the directors for the remaining episodes while they head back to square one. Marvel is now looking for new writers and directors. According to THR, Ord and Corman's take was more of "a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version, known for its action and violence." What's more, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock doesn't even show up in costume until episode four.

In a rather baffling move, it seems either no one at Marvel knew about this, or they hoped it would somehow look different on the screen than on the page. Only after shooting had begun did they decide the entire concept for "Daredevil: Born Again" wasn't the right one. As of now, THR states that the plan is to "keep some scenes and episodes" while injecting more serialized elements. As for Ord and Corman, they'll become executive producers on the show, instead.

This is all part of a much bigger problem plaguing Marvel Studios at the moment. A lot has been said about Marvel's VFX woes and how it rushed to produce more movies and shows after "Avengers: Endgame" rather than take a break. When it comes to TV, however, the issue is more fundamental.