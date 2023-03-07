Daredevil: Born Again Will See The Return Of Jon Bernthal's Punisher

Marvel Studios is rounding out its cast for their upcoming and incredibly buzzy streaming series, "Daredevil: Born Again," and fans will no doubt rejoice over one big returning name. With Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin already confirmed to be on board the revival series, none other than John Bernthal will once again be suiting up as the famous, skull-wearing antihero Frank Castle/Punisher. The trio of actors are reprising their roles from the well-received Netflix shows and spin-offs about their respective Marvel characters, though it remains slightly murky whether the continuity of those various series are considered as part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe canon or not.

In any case, the expected but as-of-yet unconfirmed casting was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the show beginning filming in New York City later this month. The casting brings together the three biggest main cast members from Marvel's generally well-received experiment with releasing shows on Netflix, before the days when Disney+ allowed Marvel to strategize a much more tightly interconnected shared universe across both film and television. Bernthal was first introduced in the role of Punisher in Netflix's "Daredevil" season 2, quickly becoming a fan-favorite before going on to headline his own spin-off series, "The Punisher," for a total of two seasons.

Read on for all the details, including whether other supporting cast members from the Netflix series are expected to return or not for "Daredevil: Born Again."