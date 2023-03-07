Daredevil: Born Again Will See The Return Of Jon Bernthal's Punisher
Marvel Studios is rounding out its cast for their upcoming and incredibly buzzy streaming series, "Daredevil: Born Again," and fans will no doubt rejoice over one big returning name. With Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin already confirmed to be on board the revival series, none other than John Bernthal will once again be suiting up as the famous, skull-wearing antihero Frank Castle/Punisher. The trio of actors are reprising their roles from the well-received Netflix shows and spin-offs about their respective Marvel characters, though it remains slightly murky whether the continuity of those various series are considered as part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe canon or not.
In any case, the expected but as-of-yet unconfirmed casting was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the show beginning filming in New York City later this month. The casting brings together the three biggest main cast members from Marvel's generally well-received experiment with releasing shows on Netflix, before the days when Disney+ allowed Marvel to strategize a much more tightly interconnected shared universe across both film and television. Bernthal was first introduced in the role of Punisher in Netflix's "Daredevil" season 2, quickly becoming a fan-favorite before going on to headline his own spin-off series, "The Punisher," for a total of two seasons.
Read on for all the details, including whether other supporting cast members from the Netflix series are expected to return or not for "Daredevil: Born Again."
Bringing the gang back together
Fans eager for more stories exploring the fraught dynamic between Daredevil, Kingpin, and the Punisher are set for another long-running series that ought to live up to its massive amount of hype. "Daredevil: Born Again" will reunite Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and now Jon Bernthal for a much longer show than viewers may be used to. We've known that the upcoming series will swerve from recent tradition that has limited most of Marvel's Disney+ shows to between six to nine episodes. Instead, audiences can expect 18-total episodes spearheaded by writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. The series is slated to debut on the streaming service sometime in the spring of 2024.
But while the three most in-demand stars are coming back for another round, THR reports that the vigilantes and villains will not be joined by other familiar faces from the Netflix shows. That would seem to include Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, two of Daredevil's main supporting characters in both the original series and from the comics. Interestingly enough, the report indicates that it is presently "unclear" whether those characters will be recast or left out entirely. As for Cox, his return has been seeded throughout multiple shows and movies in recent years, from his cameo appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to a brief supporting turn in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." D'Onofrio similarly made his grand return under the official MCU banner in "Hawkeye," laying the groundwork for his return in "Daredevil: Born Again."
