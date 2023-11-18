The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Flutters Into $45 Million+ Box Office Opening

"The Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" isn't the beginning of a new saga, like the fizzled-out "Fantastic Beasts" series was to the "Harry Potter" movies. Instead, it's a standalone origin story based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel, which reveals how future Panem president Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) helped shape the Hunger Games from a depressing slaughterfest into must-watch entertainment. But eight years after the release of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2," are the Hunger Games still the box office draw they once were?

The short answer is no, but that doesn't mean "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is a bomb in the making. After grossing $19.1 million on Friday (including Thursday previews), the "Hunger Games" prequel is on track to gross somewhere north of $45 million at the box office in its opening weekend, per The Hollywood Reporter, with the studio hopeful that it could hit $50 million. That's a long way short of the mammoth debuts enjoyed by the original quadrilogy, which ranged from $158 million on the high end ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire") to $102 million on the low end ("Mockingjay – Part 2"). But with an estimated budget of $100 million, the bar for breaking even is a lot lower for "Songbirds & Snakes" than it is for last week's big release, "The Marvels," which is weighed down by its reported $220 million price tag.

"The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" received a B+ CinemaScore from audience exit polling and currently has a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, both scores being the lowest of all the "Hunger Games" movies. Both audience and critic responses are more complex than a number, though, and anecdotally I've seen a number of people describing it as the best of the "Hunger Games" movies. Certainly, it might be the most divisive.