Is Fantastic Beasts 4 Still Happening, Or Are We Done With Newt Scamander?

There are numerous reasons for the delay in getting "Fantastic Beast 4" headed in the right direction. Warner Bros. now being in the hands of Discovery certainly had its part to play, and the fact that "The Secrets of Dumbledore" was delayed several times due to the pandemic was no small matter either, as that pushed back the overall timeline for the series. There's also J.K. Rowling's continued controversy over comments she has made in regard to the transgender community. More than anything though, it all comes down to money, as these things often do.

Yes, it may have been true that Rowling originally envisioned this as a five-movie franchise, but that only happens if the money works out. The original "Fantastic Beasts" was a big hit, taking in $811 million worldwide against a $180 million budget. Unfortunately, things started to decline with "The Crimes of Grindelwald," which ended up smack-dab in the middle of another controversy as Johnny Depp, who was in the middle of a highly public feud with his ex-wife Amber Heard, was playing Grindelwald. The film took a hit compared to its predecessor, earning just $648 million against a $200 million budget. That's still a decent return but a significant decline, to be certain.

That downward trend continued with "The Secrets of Dumbledore" which, after its many Covid-related delays and recasting of Grindelwald, earned just $405 million globally against its $200 million budget. Not only is that not good on its own but, again, the audience drop-off from entry to entry has been hugely significant. For Warner Bros. to press on with the fourth film would, at best, be incredibly risky at this point.