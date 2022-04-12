Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Edited To Remove LGBTQ Dialogue In China

Harry Potter has become a property rife with controversy, most of which goes back to Rowling (the TERF behind the series), but Dumbledore's sexuality has also been a point of contention for years. It started with Rowling's post-series declaration that the Hogwarts headmaster was gay and had been in love with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in his youth. She dropped this detail at a book reading in 2007 and continued to confirm it outside of the series canon. It's one of those things you can certainly find in the books, if you're looking for it, but for such a crucial detail to be an after-the-fact trivia mention was always very telling.

Since then, "Harry Potter" fans have been craving to have the series canon actually acknowledge this relationship and for a long time, this seemed unlikely. Then "Fantastic Beasts" happened, and a new magical saga presented an exciting opportunity that was initially wasted. While Jude Law's young Dumbledore had a role to play in the second film, the sequel chose to ignore this detail despite having him confront his past partnership with Grindelwald. So you can imagine the surprise and joy when it was revealed that the third movie would actually and explicitly acknowledge the relationship between the two men, and its impact on their lives. And how could it not? The film is literally titled "The Secrets of Dumbledore" so at this point, it would be absurd to keep dodging the question. But as the Warner Bros statement notes, all it took to make the film ready to screen in China was removing six seconds. This includes the phrases, "because I was in love with you," and "the summer Gellert and I fell in love," and "Who will you love now?" The rest of the film, including an understanding that they share an "intimate bond" remains the same. Warner Bros said:

"As a studio, we're committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release, and that extends to circumstances that necessitate making nuanced cuts in order to respond sensitively to a variety of in-market factors. Our hope is to release our features worldwide as released by their creators but historically we have faced small edits made in local markets.

This wasn't the only possibility though. It's not unheard of for a film, even a large blockbuster, to turn down distribution in China for the sake of maintaining integral LGBTQ+ representation. Last year, Chloé Zhao refused to change the sexuality of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in Marvel's "Eternals," so the film never saw release in China. This year, the Daniels have taken a similar stance and refused to remove Joy's (Stephanie Hsu) relationship in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

